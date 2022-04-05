Chloé Cooper Jones discusses her new memoir; Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board

Chloé Cooper Jones. Photo: Andrew-Grossardt

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has announced that Elon Musk is joining the board of the social-media giant. Musk began his tenure with a Twitter poll asking if users want an “edit” function, which garnered an overwhelming response.

Chloé Cooper Jones talks about her new memoir, Easy Beauty: “There is this idea from the philosopher and novelist Iris Murdoch that I use very explicitly in my narrative but then also implicitly, in the structure and craft of the book. Put simply: Iris Murdoch argued that we can only perceive things based on the way that we conceptualize them.”

Tonight, Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington DC is hosting an in-person/virtual event with novelist Emily St. John Mandel, whose new book, Sea of Tranquility, was published yesterday. Mandel, whose novel Station Eleven has been turned into a hit HBO show, was recently profiled in the New Yorker.

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards has announced its 2022 winners for works of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction that address racism and diversity. The awardees are Percival Everett for The Trees, Donika Kelly for The Renunciations, George Makari for Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia, and Tiya Miles, All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. In addition, Ishmael Reed has received a lifetime achievement award.

On Monday, April 18, at the New York Public Library, Margo Jefferson will talk with Doreen St. Felix about Jefferson’s new memoir, Constructing a Nervous System. In Bookforum’s spring issue, Blair McClendon praised the book’s candor: “Memoir, the highest form of autofiction, is an unmannerly genre. Its appeal lies in its indecency. Jefferson’s indecency lies in her honesty about the contortions into which black intellectuals have long been forced.”