Chris Rock writing essay collection; Booker prize committee denies rumors that Margaret Atwood has won 2019 prize

Margaret Atwood. Photo: Jean Malek

Comedian Chris Rock is writing a book. The essay collection, My First Black Boyfriend, will be published in 2020 by Celadon.

The Booker prize committee is denying that it has already selected Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments as its 2019 winner “after a bookseller mistakenly displayed copies declaring it the 2019 victor,” The Guardian reports.

At Longreads, Samuel Ashworth looks at the phenomenon of congressional fan fiction. “If you’ve always associated fan fiction with the kind of people who hand-sew their own Star Trek jumpsuits, think again,” he writes. “Since the 2016 election, as American political engagement has boomed — the 2018 midterms had the highest voter turnout percentage for any midterm in 104 years — fan fiction scholars have noted a spike in stories featuring the U.S. Congress.”

For The Cut, Tavi Gevison reflects on how her life might be different had it not been lived primarily on social media. “We have helped Instagram become its own multibillion-dollar economy: the influencer industry, where people become brands and where brands reach people through other people, fueled by our attempts to solve the great mystery of how one looks in the eyes of another,” she writes. “I think I am a writer and an actor and an artist. But I haven’t believed the purity of my own intentions ever since I became my own salesperson, too.”