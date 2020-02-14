Conde Nast opening five film studios; Andrea Bernstein on oligarchy in America

Andrea Bernstein. Photo: Matthew Septimus.

Conde Nast’s entertainment division is launching television and film studios for five magazines: the New Yorker, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired and GQ. Each studio will identify editorial projects for screen adaptations and podcasts. New Yorker Studios will produce “Spiderhead” for Netflix, a series based on the George Saunders short story.

The McClatchy Company, which publishes thirty local newspapers across the country, is filing for bankruptcy. The newspaper chain is more than $700 million in debt. The proposal has hedge fund Chatham Asset Management running McClatchy as a private company.

At LitHub, a conversation with Andrea Bernstein about her book American Oligarchy: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power: “We are not at an oligarchic model yet, but we have been moving toward it very rapidly. Trump as president has sped up the process.”

For the New York Times Magazine, Karl Ove Knausgaard writes about encountering Anselm Kiefer: “The meeting with Kiefer puzzled me. How could that man, with those particular personality traits, create all these works with their overwhelming gravity and brutal beauty? I couldn’t see any traces of him in them.”

At the Paris Review Daily, an excerpt from Adrienne Miller’s new memoir, In the Land of Men, in which she details her time spent as an editor at men’s magazines in the 1990s and early-2000s.

Mark you calendars: On Tuesday, February 18th, McNally Jackson will host a discussion about criticism after social media with Caleb Crain, Naomi Fry, Ben Ratliff, and Eric Banks.