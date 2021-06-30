Dorothy, A Publishing Project to enter distribution partnership with New York Review Books; Michael Robbins on nature and poetry

Danielle Dutton. Photo: Washington University in St. Louis

Dorothy, A Publishing Project, the independent press run by Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker, is entering into a sales and distribution partnership with New York Review Books. Starting in February 2022, Dorothy books will be listed in the New York Review Books catalog. Due to the new arrangement, Dorothy’s two 2021 titles—Caren Beilin’s Revenge of the Scapegoat and Christina Rivera Garza’s New & Selected Stories—will now be published in April, rather than October. Two more titles will be released in Fall 2022, after which point Dorothy will continue to bring out two books each October.

Soft Skull Press is accepting unagented full-length manuscripts of nonfiction, literary fiction, poetry, and hybrid-genre projects through July 20th. There is no fee to submit work. Read more about the guidelines at their Submittable page.

In “A Conversation About Trees,” Michael Robbins writes about nature and poetry, with one catch: “I set out here to construct an argument about “nature poetry,” in order eventually to suggest that the composition of poems about nature constitutes, in the present moment, a political act. I have a tidy thesis all set to be defended with the usual critical feints and thrusts. But reading over what I’ve written as I sit down to resume this essay, I realize that I don’t believe my thesis.”

Quentin Tarantino has taken the story of his most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and turned it into a pulpy novel. The New York Times’s Dwight Garner finds that “If it were written better, it’d be written worse.” Over at the New Statesman, Leo Robson calls the book “a bold, nimble, piquant, informative, often joyous piece of storytelling.”

Facebook has launched its newsletter service, Bulletin, with a number of writers recruited for the beta period. As Peter Kafka noted earlier this month at Vox, Facebook seems to be deliberately avoiding “political (read: divisive and popular) writers and subjects on Bulletin.”

Jewish Currents has started a podcast called On the Nose. For the first episode, “Jewish Feelings,” editors Arielle Angel, Nathan Goldman, Mari Cohen, and publisher Jacob Plitman discuss a recent survey of American Jews by the Anti-Defamation League and “what it means that the survey suggests American Jews widely conflate anti-Zionism and certain criticisms of Israel with antisemitism.”