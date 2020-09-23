Eleven National Book Award nominees will take part in the Portland Book Festival; Wired Union’s work stoppage

Jill Lepore. Photo: Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard University

The Nation has redesigned its print magazine to feature 20 percent more pages in each issue and an expanded features section. “Why publish on paper at all?” Editor D. D. Guttenplan has a word.

Next month’s Portland Book Festival, which will be held online on November 5th through the 21st, will feature eleven authors who were longlisted for National Book Awards this year, including Isabel Wilkerson, Jill Lepore, Rumaan Alam, and more.

At the New Yorker, essayist Brian Dillon studies Joan Didion’s photo captions from her time at Vogue, and considers how her attention to them “is a matter of style.”

Yesterday, the Wired Union held a half-day work stoppage in protest of Conde Nast’s delay in recognizing them since they formed five months ago. Conde Nast also has disputed the inclusion of review writers and audience development staff in the bargaining unit.

The New York Times “Times Insider” column reveals how a three-person team puts together the paper’s best-seller list: “During the finalization stage . . . one editor reads each list from top to bottom as the other two double-check information. To stay alert and aware, some book titles are sung to the tune of familiar songs.”

The Times reports that White House aides tried to prevent John Bolton’s tell-all, The Room Where It Happened, from becoming public. Ellen Knight, a National Security Council director who oversaw the book’s pre-publication process, alleges that the review was “commandeered by political appointees for a seemingly political purpose.”

Tonight, as part of Brooklyn Public Library’s “Green Series,” Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson will discuss the anthology she co-edited, All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, with contributors Kendra Pierre-Louis and Cameron Russell. The book is a collection of essays, poetry, and art from women leaders working on climate change.