Emily Nemens steps down from the Paris Review; TV adaptation of Torrey Peters’s novel Detransition, Baby

Emily Nemens. Photo: James Emmerman

Emily Nemens has resigned from her position as editor of the Paris Review to work on her second novel. In a note published on the magazine’s website, Nemens writes: “Hopefully, eventually, I’ll edit again—connecting writers to readers is among the world’s best professions.”

Jewish Currents is launching an investigative fund with the Puffin Foundation. Journalists published by the fund will earn at least one dollar per word, and receive fact-checking and legal support. Jewish Currents is seeking pitches for stories that will attempt to “hold those in power accountable by investigating important issues that are not covered, or not covered sufficiently, elsewhere.”

Torrey Peters’s novel Detransition, Baby is in development for a TV adaptation with the production company behind Being John Malkovich and Spotlight. The novel explores trans love and parenthood; as Jo Livingstone writes in the spring issue of Bookforum, Peters’s characters turn on each other “and turn each other on with tense and rapid inversions of life and death, fear and desire, vulnerability and control, lie and truth—aspects of heterosexual relationships so normative that they can easily be taken for granted.”

At Nieman Reports, a look at how health reporters are doing as the pandemic enters its second year. One challenge is the changing guidance from health authorities as new information about the virus has come to light. But a bigger issue has been the need for objective reporters to call out lies from the government and provide an accurate counterpoint to misinformation all while trying to protect their own physical and mental health. As Chelsea Cirruzzo writes, “When asked what they do for self-care, nearly every health reporter interviewed said something along the lines of, ‘I’m still working on it.’”

On Wednesday, March 24, Christine Smallwood will discuss her new novel, The Life of the Mind with n+1 editors Dayna Tortorici and Charles Petersen. The magazine has an excerpt from the book here. In the spring issue of Bookforum, Claire Jarvis writes: “The novel is preoccupied with endings of all sorts, especially those that don’t quite live up to their name.”