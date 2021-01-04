Fran Lebowitz talks about her latest film project with Martin Scorsese

Fran Lebowitz. Photo: Christopher Macsurak

New work by Lauren Groff, Zadie Smith, Haruki Murakami, Hanif Abdurraqib, Louise Glück, Maggie Nelson, Colson Whitehead, Jonathan Franzen, and many more: The Guardian has published a list of books and literary events to “look forward to this year.”

Bozoma Saint John, the global chief marketing officer for Netflix, has sold a memoir, The Urgent Life, to Viking.

The latest episode of the Slate Money podcast features an interview with Jacob Goldstein, author of Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing.

The New York City Parks Department has put up a new sign in Brooklyn: Sorrentino Square. Named after novelist Gilbert Sorrentino—author of Steelwork, Imaginative Qualities of Actual Things, and Mulligan Stew—the square is located in Leif Ericson Park in Bay Ridge.