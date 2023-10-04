Gettysburg Review is closing after thirty-five years; Miranda July on shoplifting

Miranda July. Photo: Todd Cole.

Lauren Oyler has announced that her new book of essays, No Judgment, will be published in March 2024. She described the book as “Eight new essays, nothing previously published, on gossip, Goodreads, Berlin, autofiction, vulnerability, anxiety, spoilers, and revenge.”

The Guardian looks at the betting odds for the Nobel Prize in Literature, which will be announced tomorrow morning. Can Xue is currently leading at 8 to 1, with Haruki Murakami, Margaret Atwood, and Salman Rushdie also said to be favorites. In the spring 2020 issue of Bookforum, Gerald Howard made the case for why Don Delillo deserves the Nobel Prize.

In the Paris Review, Miranda July writes about shoplifting and the moment when she decided to stop: “I was sitting on a man’s lap and we had just determined that I was ‘his girl.’ As we kissed I thought, Well, I guess I have to stop stealing now. As if the idea of having a boyfriend, of being straight, required straightening out in other ways.” July will be in conversation with Natasha Stagg on October 25th in New York for the launch of Stagg’s new book, Artless.

The quarterly literary magazine Gettysburg Review is closing after thirty-five years. The magazine posted, “When the news was being broken to us, it was clear the powers-at-be had little understanding of who we are and what we do.”

In the New Yorker, Corey Robin reviews Tyranny of the Minority by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, the follow-up to the 2018 best-seller How Democracies Die. Robin considers the surprising reversal in the authors’ views between the two texts: in the new book, “The primary threat to the system is no longer demagogues; it’s the very institutions that Levitsky and Ziblatt once rallied readers to protect.”