Independent journalism cooperative Brick House has launched; Zahia Rahmani awarded the 2020 Albertine Prize

Zahia Rahmani. Photo: Deep Vellum

After Louise Glück won the Nobel Prize, her agent found her a new Spanish-language publisher. Now the poet’s original imprint, Pre-Textos, is calling for Glück to return: “We want some kind of justice for 14 years of loyalty to an author who was almost completely unknown. . . . For years, we have lost money with pleasure, in the name of promoting great poetry and a wonderful author.”

At the Paris Review Daily, Lucy Scholes revisits the work of Danish author Tove Ditlevsen. Ditlevsen’s Copenhagen Trilogy will be reissued in January by FSG. As Scholes writes, “the trilogy tells the story of Ditlevsen’s journey as a writer; as a woman, wife, and mother; and, most candidly of all in that piercing final volume, as an addict. As the trilogy progresses, it becomes clear how deeply intertwined these three different threads of her life were.”

The New York Times culture desk has announced new roles for Maya Phillips, Jason Farago, Matt Stevens, and Salamishah Tillet.

Zahia Rahmani’s “Muslim”: A Novel has won the 2020 Albertine Prize.

In partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris is donating The Golden Collection, a selection of fifteen plays by prominent Black writers including Suzan-Lori Parks, Katori Hall, and Lorraine Hansberry, to community centers and public libraries nationwide. The collection is available for purchase at Books and Crannies, a Black woman-owned bookstore in Harris’s Virginia hometown.

The Brick House cooperative, a reader-funded independent journalism project founded by Maria Bustillos, Myriam Gurba, Tom Scocca, and others, launched yesterday. “we are trying to restore the transnational and egalitarian promise of the internet that so many of us fell in love with years ago,” the editors write in a letter to readers.