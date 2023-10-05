Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Jon Fosse. Photo: Tom A. Kolstad / Det Norske Samlaget

Jon Fosse has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Last year, Merve Emre interviewed the Norwegian author for the New Yorker. “I have to go to the borders of my mind, and I have to cross these borders,” Fosse told Emre. “And to cross these borders is frightening if you’re feeling very fragile. I was like that for some years. I simply didn’t dare to write my own things because I was afraid of crossing these borders in myself. When I’m writing well, I have this very clear and distinct feeling that what I’m writing on is already written. It’s somewhere out there. I just have to write it down before it disappears.”

The MacArthur Foundation has announced the 2023 “genius grant” recipients, including poet Ada Limón, fiction writer Manuel Muñoz, and scholar Imani Perry.

On The Point’s Selected Essays podcast, Lauren Oyler talks about the career of Elif Batuman, and specifically her essay “Who Killed Tolstoy?”: “What makes Elif such an exciting writer is the way she makes reading come alive.”

The New York Review of Books has posted a new job listing: online editor.

Harper's magazine has published a new essay by Rachel Cusk, “The Spy: On Seeing without Being Seen.”