Kerry Howley joins “New York” magazine; Barrett Swanson in conversation with Claire Vaye Watkins

Kerry Howley—author of Thrown, about the time she spent among mixed martial artists—is joining New York magazine as a features writer. New York has also hired Justin Miller as its new news director and Ryu Spaeth (currently at the New Republic) as a deputy editor.

Khadija Abdalla Bajaber’s The House of Rust, which won the first Graywolf Africa Prize, is scheduled for publication in October.

Doubleday has signed a two-book deal with Stacey Abrams. Both of the forthcoming books are political thrillers featuring the character Avery Keene, the hero of Abrams’s best-seller While Justice Sleeps (also Doubleday).

Novelist and essayist Rachel Kushner has made a top-ten list for the Criterion Collection. On Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Teorema: “A stranger comes to town and fucks the whole family. Wait, no, that’s not it. The family lets slip to the stranger their desire for him, each in turn, and in a series of selfless acts of extreme compassion, he complies, aiding them to become undone, for better or worse. It’s not clear if he’s a god or devil.”

The John Steinbeck estate is being pressured by fans to release the author’s never-published werewolf mystery novel Murder at Full Moon.

Tonight in a virtual event that begins at 7PM Eastern time, essayist Barrett Swanson will discuss his collection Lost in Summerland with Claire Vaye Watkins, author of the forthcoming novel I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness. You can RSVP here.