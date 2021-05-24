paper trail

Kerry Howley joins “New York” magazine; Barrett Swanson in conversation with Claire Vaye Watkins

May 24, 2021
Kerry Howley

Kerry Howley—author of Thrown, about the time she spent among mixed martial artists—is joining New York magazine as a features writer. New York has also hired Justin Miller as its new news director and Ryu Spaeth (currently at the New Republic) as a deputy editor.

Khadija Abdalla Bajaber’s The House of Rust, which won the first Graywolf Africa Prize, is scheduled for publication in October.

Doubleday has signed a two-book deal with Stacey Abrams. Both of the forthcoming books are political thrillers featuring the character Avery Keene, the hero of Abrams’s best-seller While Justice Sleeps (also Doubleday).

Novelist and essayist Rachel Kushner has made a top-ten list for the Criterion Collection. On Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Teorema: “A stranger comes to town and fucks the whole family. Wait, no, that’s not it. The family lets slip to the stranger their desire for him, each in turn, and in a series of selfless acts of extreme compassion, he complies, aiding them to become undone, for better or worse. It’s not clear if he’s a god or devil.”

The John Steinbeck estate is being pressured by fans to release the author’s never-published werewolf mystery novel Murder at Full Moon.

Tonight in a virtual event that begins at 7PM Eastern time, essayist Barrett Swanson will discuss his collection Lost in Summerland with Claire Vaye Watkins, author of the forthcoming novel I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness. You can RSVP here.