Longlist for the 2020 Booker Prize announced; Anya Ventura on the sanctuary movement in Minneapolis

Maaza Mengiste. Photo: Nina Subin

The longlist for the 2020 Booker Prize has been announced. Hilary Mantel, who won the prize for each of the first two volumes of her Thomas Cromwell trilogy, has also been nominated for the third volume, The Mirror & the Light. (No author has even won the Booker Prize three times.) Other nominees include Kiley Reid for Such a Fun Age, Brandon Taylor for Real Life, Anne Tyler for Redhead by the Side of the Road, and Maaza Mengiste for The Shadow King.

At Columbia Journalism Review, Susana Ferreira writes about how the global pandemic has become a personal crisis for many journalists.

Annette Gordon-Reed, the historian and author who won the Pulitzer Prize for The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family, has been named a University Professor at Harvard.

At Zora, Morgan Jerkins talks with Kaitlyn Greenidge about Jerkins’s new book, Wandering in Strange Lands, in which she recreates the journey across the US that her ancestors took during the Great Migration.

At The Baffler, Anya Ventura writes about the sanctuary movement that has sprung up in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

Next Tuesday, August 4th at 5 PM EST, Haymarket Books hosts Atlanta-based organizers to discuss the gendered, racialized, and classed “back of the house” labor of organizing for Black liberation, such as fighting evictions, fundraising for bail, and healing work. The event is free and donations will be shared between SisterSong, SONG, and Solutions Not Punishment.