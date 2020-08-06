Looking back at the US bombing of Hiroshima; Mychal Denzel Smith on the failures of incrementalism

Mychal Denzel Smith. Photo: Bold Type Books

NPR interviews Washington Post writer Margaret Sullivan about the decline of local news. Her new book, Ghosting the News, considers how a lack of regional journalism harms democracy.

At The Atlantic, Mychal Denzel Smith—author of the forthcoming Stakes Is High—makes the case for why police reform is not enough and “Incremental Change Is a Moral Failure.” Smith writes, “I am incensed by the delusion, so prevalent among the country’s supposedly serious thinkers, that tinkering around the edges of an inherently oppressive institution will lead to freedom.”

On the seventy-fifth anniversary of the US bombing of Hiroshima, professor Jacques E. C. Hymans looks at the lives of the hibakusha (“bombed people”) who survived the attack. In Hiroshima alone, more than 140,000 people were killed.

The Intercepted podcast hosts Naomi Klein, Gopal Dayaneni, and Neil Maher in a discussion about rethinking how we live in the era COVID-19.

At the Paris Review Daily, Alisson Wood talks with Leslie Jamison about Wood’s new book, Being Lolita, a memoir about an abusive relationship Wood had with her high school English teacher when she was seventeen.

For more on Wood’s book, join Politics and Prose Bookstore tonight at 8 PM EST for a panel on consent and power under the patriarchy between Wood, Michelle Bowdler (Is Rape a Crime) and T Kira Madden (Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls).