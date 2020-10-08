Louise Glück awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature; HarperCollins announces new imprint with Fox News Media

Louise Glück. Photo: © Katherine Wolkoff/Macmillan

Poet Louise Glück has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. For more on Glück, see Dan Chiasson’s 2012 New Yorker essay, “The Body Artist,” in which he writes: “Her poems are flash bulletins from her inner life, a region that she examines unsparingly.”

At The Intercept, Peter Maass argues that Glück should refuse the prize. Criticizing the Nobel committee's decision to award the prize to Peter Handke last year, and writing about the 2018 Academy sexual misconduct scandal, Maass obsereves, “It is laughable and tragic that an award of such influence should be controlled by a tiny and secretive group of Swedes, let alone ones who have shown themselves to be abettors of sexual assault and genocide denial.”

Journalist Jim Dwyer has died at the age of sixty three. Dwyer was a Pulitzer Prize winner who authored (or co-authored) six books and filed regular columns for New York Newsday, the Daily News and the New York Times in a career that spanned almost four decades. Dwyer’s last column for the Times—a story about a woman who delivered food during the 1918 global flu and hospital cooks during the COVID-19 crisis, was filed in May.

Fox News Media and HarperCollins have partnered to establish a new imprint, Fox News Books, with the goal to “create a more dedicated publishing venue for Fox talent.” Fox personalities Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Martha MacCallum have previously published books with HarperCollins. In Deadline, Dade Hayes notes that Rupert Murdoch, the co-chairman of Fox Corp., “is executive chairman of News Corp., the print and digital media entity which controls HarperCollins and separated several years ago from Fox’s TV holdings.”

Axios reports on the New York Times’s plan to launch “Pivotal,” a “multi-year” advertising insights endeavor that will “provide marketing partners with research and guidance on the best ways to address controversial issues like race, climate, sex, gender, tech and money.”

Tonight, in a panel event for the Lambda LitFest, Kai M. Green, féi hernandez, edxi, Ianne Fields Stewart, and Zach Stafford will discuss their experiences as BIPOC LGBTQIA+ writers and activists. Tomorrow, another group of writers will have a conversation about sex and the body in their work.