Margaret Atwood’s advice for troubled times; LGBTQ organization Lambda Literary is asking for donations

Margaret Atwood. Photo: Jean Malek

An adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’s Middlesex has been announced by Paramount Television Studios. Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct the project. Eugenides’s 2002 novel has been making the rounds in Hollywood for more than a decade, after a much-hyped 2009 HBO series never came to fruition.

At Literary Hub, an interview with Thom Stead, the man behind the Instagram account Read Books, Serve Looks.

Lambda Literary has championed LGBTQ voices in the literary community for thirty-plus years. While their annual awards, the Lammys, will still be announced online this June, the organization is asking for donations to weather the pandemic: “We know there is no going back to ‘normal’ after this crisis has passed, but we also don’t want to see a world without Lambda Literary.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists has a new report outlining the ways in which the Trump administration is undermining the credibility of journalists, harassing reporters at the border, and interfering with media owners. Paul Steiger, a founder of ProPublica, notes: “Trump has created a climate in which the best news, most fact-checked news is not being believed by many people.”

Margaret Atwood has some advice for these troubled times. Time magazine’s “Finding Hope” series also has guidance from the Dalai Lama, Samatha Powers, Eric Holder, Samantha Bee, and many others.