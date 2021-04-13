N. Scott Momaday wins the Hadada Award; “New York Times” tech workers are unionizing

N. Scott Momaday. Photo: Darren Vigil Gray

The Paris Review Board of Directors has announced that N. Scott Momaday will receive their 2021 Hadada Award, and that Eloghosa Osunde has won the 2021 Plimpton Prize for her story “Good Boy.”

More than 650 tech workers at the New York Times have formed a union. The group will be represented by NewsGuild of New York. As Katie Robinson, the media reporter for the Times, notes, the Times tech-workers union follows recent unionization efforts at Google, the New Yorker, Vox media, BuzzFeed News, Slate, and Vice.

For T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Cathy Park Hong writes about her long-distance friendship with a man she met at an artists’ residency in the late 2000s. The essay is part of a package on friendship, including essays by Sigrid Nunez, Bryan Washington, and a behind-the-scenes look at how the friendship issue was made.

At Essence magazine, a list of twenty poets you should know, including Danez Smith, Jericho Brown, Tiphanie Yanique, and more.

Nikole Hannah-Jones has revealed the covers for two new books: The 1619 Project: An Origin Story, and Born on the Water. The first is a collection that builds on the New York Times Magazine project, with new and expanded essays, while the second is a picture book for young readers. Both will be published on November 16.

Covering Climate Now, an organization cofounded by Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, The Guardian, and WNYC to help partner newsrooms cover urgent climate stories, has issued a statement on the climate emergency and journalism, which they are encouraging media workers to sign during Climate Emergency Week. In their statement, CCN notes that the media’s response to COVID-19 could prove “a useful model” for the climate crisis: “Guided by science, journalists have described the pandemic as an emergency, chronicled its devastating impacts, called out disinformation, and told audiences how to protect themselves (with masks, for example). We need the same commitment to the climate story.”

Vice is starting an affiliate e-commerce vertical called Rec Room, which will operate independently of the editorial team to sell products that, according to Vice Media chief digital officer Cory Haik, “will help you live better, feel better, look better, cook better and even have better sex.”