Nieman Lab collects accounts of racism in newsrooms; Candice Carty-Williams on publishing’s exclusionary “mainstream”

Candice Carty-Williams. Photo: © Lily Richards

Nieman Lab is collecting tweets from journalists of color detailing their experiences of workplace racism and discrimination. “Many journalists have shared their stories on Twitter, often risking job security and violating NDAs to do so,” they write. “One story is one story, but as the stories pile on top of each other, it becomes obvious that racism in news media is institutionalized across the United States.”

At The Guardian, Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams asks why the work of Black writers is still considered to be outside the “mainstream.” “For all its workshops and meetings, the publishing world is only just starting to put the work into printing stories by black writers, and there are still so few on the shelves. So who has really been ignoring these writers, and these stories, up until now?” she writes. “There’s time to make long-standing change, but it has to come from the right place.”

In response to a lawsuit from publishers, Internet Archive will no longer offer free e-books.

For Columbia Journalism Review, Noah Hurowitz questions the NYPD’s press credentialing system and reflects on the dangers faced by reporters without them. “Why should the NYPD be in charge of deciding who is and is not a journalist? Why should the NYPD be allowed to affect a reporter’s ability to do their job?” he writes. “As if the difficulty of obtaining a press pass weren’t frustrating enough, the NYPD often doesn’t respect the passes it has already issued.”

“It’s ironic to me when white people say to black people, ‘Why are you so angry? Your anger isn’t helpful.’” Me and White Supremacy author Layla F. Saad tells the Times’s Inside the List. “My question is, ‘Why aren’t you angry?’ Because when you all collectively start being angry, that’s when change can actually happen.”

Kwame Alexander, Natalie Diaz, Cathy Park Hong, and other poets tell the New York Times about the verses they turn to during difficult times.

Invitation to a Bonfire author Adrienne Celt has sold a new novel to Simon & Schuster. End of the World House, described as “Russian doll meets Severance,” tells the story about two friends on a “‘last hurrah’ vacation to Paris amidst a series of global catastrophes” who “find themselves on a private tour of the Louvre, where nothing is as it seems.”