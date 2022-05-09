Nobel-winner Louise Glück to read in New York

Louise Glück. Photo: Katherine Wolkoff

At Lit Hub, Jumi Bello writes about her mental illness, and how and why she plagiarized parts of her debut novel, The Leaving. The book was set to be published on July 12 but was canceled by Riverhead after it was revealed that the book contained multiple passages by other writers. In response, Gawker points out that this personal essay, too, “looks very plagiarized.”

Ukrainian author Artem Chapeye has sold his debut story collection, The Ukraine, to Seven Stories Press. Zenia Tompkins will translate. The title story appeared in the New Yorker. Chapeye, who serves in Ukraine’s military, told the New Yorker: “The funny thing is: I was always a pacifist, a fan of Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five, and so on.”

Irving Rosenthal, a “low-profile force on the Beat scene,” has died at ninety-one at the San Francisco commune he founded in 1967. As the editor of the Chicago Review, he was an early champion of William S. Burroughs’s Naked Lunch, publishing excerpts of the novel in 1958. He helped set the stage for Grove Press and its adventurous editorial direction. Rosenthal was also the author of the “ deeply odd and delightful novel” Sheeper (1967).

The New York Times profiles poet Ada Limón, who is called a “professional poet,” meaning: “a poet who makes a living off her poetry.” Limon, who once worked in the marketing department for Condé Nast, now manages her career as a poet, in part, “by embracing poetry as a form that is meant to be not just quietly read, but also performed aloud. A former theater major who gets a charge out of performing, she earns much of her income by giving frequent readings and hosting a poetry podcast called The Slowdown, in which she shares the work of other poets.”

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 10) at 6pm, poet Louise Glück—the winner of the Pulitzer Prize and, in 2020, the Nobel Prize—will read at Columbia University’s Miller Theater as part of the Max Ritvo Poetry Series.