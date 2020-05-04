Pulitzer Prizes will be announced today; New Yorker editor Jessica Winter sells new novel to Harper

Jessica Winter. Photo: Adrian Kinloch

The Pulitzer Prizes—originally scheduled for April 20 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic—will be announced today at 3pm EST.

The new Yale Review—the second since its restart with author Meghan O’Rourke as editor—is out now, and features work by Eileen Myles, Jess Row, Jenny Xie, Major Jackson, and others.

Viking has announced that it will publish The Searcher, a new thriller by bestselling author Tana French, on October 6. (At Literary Hub, Emily Temple collects all the information about the book that she can find.) In other book news, the New Yorker’s Jessica Winter, author of Break in Case of Emergency, has sold her novel The Fourth Child to Harper as part of a two-book deal. It will be published in 2021.

In the latest “Glad You Asked,” Marlon James and Jake Morrissey talk on the phone about reading Moby-Dick and the Wolf Hall trilogy, and about James’s novel in progress.

Tomorrow night at 7:30 EST, the Center for Fiction is hosting a virtual event featuring actor Ethan Hawke and author Michael Rips, whose The Golden Flea offers an insider’s tour of the strange, now-disappeared world of the Chelsea Flea Market. (Read Luc Sante’s review of Rips’s book here.)