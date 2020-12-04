Raven Leilani wins the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize; Wired editor Nicholas Thompson chosen as CEO of The Atlantic

Raven Leilani. Photo: Nina Subin

The editor of Wired, Nicholas Thompson, has been chosen as the new CEO of The Atlantic.

At the London Review of Books, Andrew O’Hagan reviews the new Don DeLillo novel, The Silence. O’Hagan writes that DeLillo “has been a catastrophist for so long that we only really get excited when life’s catastrophes go way beyond his predictions.”

Imani Perry’s new book, South to America: A Journey Below the Mason Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, will be published in June by Ecco.

Akwaeke Emezi will have their first book of poetry published by Copper Canyon Press in 2022.

Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news at the New York Times, has died at the age of ninety-one. In a distinguished forty-five-year career, Wade had many other “firsts,” including being the first woman to lead The Newspaper Guild of New York. She was also the lead plaintiff in a class-action sex-discrimination lawsuit representing women at the Times. To welcome Wade to the copy desk, a copy boy put ruffles around her pot of layout paste and the men switched to clean jokes.

Last night, Raven Leilani accepted the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize for Luster: “I want to say thank you to the librarians and the booksellers and the indie bookstores who have advocated fiercely for this book and made this experience what it is.”