Tayari Jones's "Silver Sparrow" optioned by Issa Rae; Taffy Brodesser-Akner on "The Rules"

Tayari Jones. Photo: Nina Subin.

George RR Martin denied rumors that “he has secretly finished the final two books” of his series. After Game of Thrones actor Ian McElhinney told an EPIC Con audience that the sixth and seventh books had already been written, Martin responded, “Why would I sit for years on completed novels? . . . They make millions and millions of dollars every time a new Ice & Fire book comes out, as do I. Delaying makes no sense.”

An American Marriage author Tayari Jones’s 2011 novel, Silver Sparrow, has been optioned by Issa Rae.

In honor of the forty-fifth anniversary of Graywolf Press, Literary Hub’s blog The Hub offers a reading list of the press’s ten best books.

“Criticizing Facebook for its negative effects—and making a public performance of remorse—has almost become a cottage industry for former senior executives,” writes Columbia Journalism Review’s Mathew Ingram of Chris Hughes, Roger McNamee, and other Facebook executives who have recently written about the company. “But they seem more than happy to reap the benefits of the wealth they accumulated as a result of the social network’s growth.”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner reflects on marriage, online dating, and the 1990s phenomenon The Rules. “In “The Rules,” the husband isn’t a real person. . . . He’s a goal object that has been studied for his trifling ways, analyzed and gamed. He is like other theoretical things we are supposed to want, like an M.B.A. or a hairless upper lip or a beach bod or dignity,” she writes. “We wanted to understand men. Men, on the other hand, didn’t want to understand us; they had spent millenniums gaming us and the game had been won a long time ago.”