The New York Times’s Notable Books of the year; Eileen Myles and Tom Cole are hosting a reading and performance series

Eileen Myles. Photo: Shae Detar

The New York Times has compiled an interactive list of “100 Notable Books of 2022,” which includes James Hannaham’s Didn’t Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta, Gary Indiana’s Fire Season, Namwali Serpell’s The Furrows, and many more.

“Now comes a coincidence.” Read a new short story by Danielle Dutton in the latest New Yorker.

Critic and scholar of the history of poetics Kamran Javadizadeh is launching a podcast, Close Readings, in which he will host guests to discuss one of their favorite poems.

At The Guardian, journalist Shiva Akhavan Rad talks to Elena Ferrante about the protests in Iran and women in Ferrante’s work. When asked what her two most famous characters would do if they lived in Iran today, Ferrante says, “Lila would certainly be in the frontlines, and Lenù, in order to keep up, in order not to miss anything , would follow her, even to prison, and to death.”

On December 2nd and 3rd, Howl! Arts in New York is hosting readings and performances curated by Eileen Myles and Tom Cole. The events are a celebration of Myles’s new anthology Pathetic Literature and will feature Myles, Johanna Fateman, Moyra Davey, Fred Moten, Lynne Tillman, and many more.