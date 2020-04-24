The Times to print a new lifestyle section for quarantine; Danez Smith on poetry and its opposite

Danez Smith. Photo: Hieu Minh Nguyen

The New York Times will stop printing the “Travel” and “Sports” sections in their Sunday edition. The paper is starting a new “At Home” supplement, a lifestyle section for the quarantined. A note to staff from executive editor Dean Baquet and managing editor Joseph Kahn said, “The extraordinary nature of this moment has driven remarkable changes in our journalism. . . . It has also caused us to rethink the way we produce traditional elements of the news report and, in particular, the structure of the print newspaper.”

On Literary Hub’s Fiction/Non/Fiction podcast, V.V. Ganeshananthan and Whitney Terrell talk to poet Danez Smith: “I think COVID forces us to not act how we know how to act, to reach out, to touch, to commune and to do all those things. The measures for it feel very anti-human, or just the opposite of who we are. Like the opposite poetry. Poetry is about connection and that’s exactly what is dangerous right now.”

At the New York Times, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “By the Book.”

Amazon.com was revealed as the “mystery donor” who gave £ 250,000 to help indie bookstores in the UK. According to The Guardian, shares of the company have reached a record high since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight via Zoom, Greenlight Bookstore presents Willy Staley in conversation with Mark O’Connell about his book, Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back.