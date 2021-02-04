Vinson Cunningham’s debut novel; Christopher Bonanos on New York City

Christopher Bonanos

After seeing digital revenue surpass print revenue last year, the New York Times exceeded 7.5 million print and digital subscriptions in 2020, even as ad revenue declined.

New Yorker staff writer Vinson Cunningham has announced that his debut novel, The Party Year, has been sold to Hogarth. Cunningham is also working on a book about R&B.

Freelance writer Dean Sterling Jones has accused The Atlantic of using his work without giving him credit or payment. Jones was cited as a source for an article about Maria Butina’s legal bills, but Jones is claiming that the magazine used some of the exact wording of his pitch.

On the Maris Review podcast, host Maris Kreizman talks with Christopher Bonanos about his new book, The Encyclopedia of New York. Bonanos, whose last book was about the photographer Weegee, looks back at the city’s overlapping crisis in the 1970s and ’80s: “New York lost a million people in the 1970s. Unthinkable now. All of that changed the character of the city, and that’s when New York really felt like it was over, because its reason for being ended. Did it end? It did not.”

In the London Review of Books, historian Steven Shapin looks at a new book about Daniel Sutton, the eighteenth-century scientist who pioneered inoculations for smallpox.

On Tuesday, February 9, Pulitzer-winning author of The Sixth Extinction Elizabeth Kolbert will discuss her new book with Bill McKibben at a virtual event hosted by Powell’s Books. Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future investigates “how the very sorts of interventions that have imperiled out planet are increasingly seen as the only hope for its salvation.”