Washington Square News student journalists resign; Yaa Gyasi hosted by the New Republic’s salon series

Yaa Gyasi. Photo: Penguin Random House

At Nieman Lab, a guide to covering a contested election. The National Task Force on Election Crises have created resources for newsrooms for the days and weeks following November 3rd, when the election result may not yet be clear.

Tonight, the New Republic’s salon series continues, with a Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend event featuring Yaa Gyasi. Via livestream, Gyasi will talk with novelist and critic Rumaan Alam about Gyasi’s new novel, Transcendent Kingdom.

Literary Hub runs down fourteen new books to read this week, including Marilynne Robinson's Jack, Legacy Russell's Glitch Feminism, and Mariah Carey's new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Artist Troy Michie, whose work is featured on the cover and in a portfolio in the new Paris Review, takes over the magazine’s Instagram today.

All but four student journalists of NYU’s Washington Square News have resigned, calling for the removal of the paper’s recently hired advisor, Kenna Griffin. In a recent post, staff outline the issues they have had working with Griffin, which include disputes over the use of trigger warnings when reporting on sexual assault and the word “murder” in reference to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Shehroze Chaudhry, the subject of Caliphate, a Peabody Award–winning podcast from the New York Times, has been charged in Canada with fabricating experiences about fighting for the Islamic State. The events detailed on the podcast conflict with other interviews; Erik Wemple investigates the reporting timeline and the Times’s response.