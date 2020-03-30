Truisms

a little knowledge can go a long way

a lot of professionals are crackpots

a man can’t know what it is to be a mother

a name means a lot just by itself

a positive attitude makes all the difference in the world a relaxed man is not necessarily a better man

a sense of timing is the mark of genius

a sincere effort is all you can ask

a single event can have infinitely many interpretations a solid home base builds a sense of self

a strong sense of duty imprisons you

absolute submission can be a form of freedom abstraction is a type of decadence

abuse of power comes as no surprise

action causes more trouble than thought

alienation produces eccentrics or revolutionaries

all things are delicately interconnected

ambition is just as dangerous as complacency ambivalence can ruin your life

an elite is inevitable

anger or hate can be a useful motivating force animalism is perfectly healthy

any surplus is immoral

anything is a legitimate area of investigation

artificial desires are despoiling the earth

at times inactivity is preferable to mindless functioning

at times your unconscious is truer than your conscious mind automation is deadly

awful punishment awaits really bad people

bad intentions can yield good results

being alone with yourself is increasingly unpopular

being happy is more important than anything else

being judgmental is a sign of life

being sure of yourself means you’re a fool

believing in rebirth is the same as admitting defeat

boredom makes you do crazy things

calm is more conducive to creativity than is anxiety categorizing fear is calming

change is valuable because it lets the oppressed be tyrants chasing the new is dangerous to society

children are the most cruel of all

children are the hope of the future

class action is a nice idea with no substance

class structure is as artificial as plastic

confusing yourself is a way to stay honest

crime against property is relatively unimportant

decadence can be an end in itself

decency is a relative thing

dependence can be a meal ticket

description is more valuable than metaphor

deviants are sacrificed to increase group solidarity

disgust is the appropriate response to most situations disorganization is a kind of anesthesia

don’t place too much trust in experts

don’t run people’s lives for them

drama often obscures the real issues

dreaming while awake is a frightening contradiction

dying and coming back gives you considerable perspective dying should be as easy as falling off a log

eating too much is criminal

elaboration is a form of pollution

emotional responses are as valuable as intellectual responses enjoy yourself because you can’t change anything anyway ensure that your life stays in flux even your family can betray you

every achievement requires a sacrifice

everyone’s work is equally important

everything that’s interesting is new

exceptional people deserve special concessions

expiring for love is beautiful but stupid

expressing anger is necessary

extreme behavior has its basis in pathological psychology extreme self-consciousness leads to perversion

faithfulness is a social not a biological law

fake or real indifference is a powerful personal weapon fathers often use too much force

fear is the greatest incapacitator

freedom is a luxury not a necessity

giving free rein to your emotions is an honest way to live

go all out in romance and let the chips fall where they may going with the flow is soothing but risky

good deeds eventually are rewarded

government is a burden on the people

grass roots agitation is the only hope

guilt and self-laceration are indulgences

habitual contempt doesn’t reflect a finer sensibility

hiding your emotions is despicable

holding back protects your vital energies

humanism is obsolete

humor is a release

ideals are replaced by conventional goals at a certain age

if you aren’t political your personal life should be exemplary if you can’t leave your mark give up

if you have many desires your life will be interesting

if you live simply there is nothing to worry about

ignoring enemies is the best way to fight

illness is a state of mind

imposing order is man’s vocation for chaos is hell

in some instances it’s better to die than to continue inheritance must be abolished

it can be helpful to keep going no matter what

it is heroic to try to stop time

it is man’s fate to outsmart himself

Holzer, Jenny. Truisms. 1978–1987. Photostat. Museum of Modern Art. New York. moma.org.

Excerpt from Burn It Down!: Feminist Manifestos for the Revolution by Breanne Fahs, published by Verso Books. Copyright © 2020 by Breanne Fahs.