Nikole Hannah-Jones: "Modern Day Segregation"

Modern Day Segregation: How & Why Public Schools are (Still) Divided by Race The Problem We All Live With

Nikole Hannah-Jones (http://nikolehannahjones.com) is an award-winning investigative reporter covering racial injustice for the New York Time Magazine. Nikole has spent the last five years investigating how official policy creates and maintains racial segregation in American public schools.

In 2016, Nikole helped found the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative

Reporting, a training and mentorship organization geared towards increasing the number of investigative reporters of color.

[As of May 2017] Nikole is writing a book on school segregation entitled, "The Problem We All Live With," to be published on the One World imprint of Penguin/Random House.