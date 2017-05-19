Memoirist, Poet Rigoberto González at NYS Writers Institute

Rigoberto González is the son of Mexican migrant farm workers who was born in California. Much of his work recounts the hardships and prejudices endured by gay Latinos and immigrant workers in general. He received the Lambda Literary Award and the Lenore Marshall Prize from the Academy of American Poets for his poetry collection Unpeopled Eden (2013), a lament on death and the anonymous border crossers of the southwestern U.S.; and the American Book Award for his memoir Butterfly Boy: Memories of a Chicano Mariposa (2006)