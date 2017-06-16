Populism in the Time of Trump: A Debate

With editors of Dissent magazine and American Affairs. At Verso Books in Brooklyn, May 26, 2017. After a year of global populist upheaval, the elite consensus that has guided policymaking around the world since the collapse of the Soviet Union is splintering apart. What comes next? Are new political categories required to make sense of politics today, or are the divisions between left and right starker than ever? And what role do intellectuals have in a time of surging populism? Dissent editors Sarah Leonard (also of The Nation) and Timothy Shenk will debate these questions with Julius Krein and Gladden Pappin, editors of American Affairs, a new journal the New York Times says “seeks to fill the void left by a conservative intellectual establishment more focused on opposing Mr. Trump than on grappling with the rejection of globalism and free-market dogma that propelled his victory.”