Reading Without Walls: A Conversation with Gene Luen Yang & Carla Hayden

April 10, 2017. National Ambassador for Young People's Literature Gene Luen Yang and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden talk about their own personal histories as readers and the role reading can play in breaking down barriers. The discussion features Yang's new "Reading Without Walls" challenge, which encourages students to read books that they wouldn't normally choose on their own.