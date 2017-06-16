Eileen Myles | Afterglow

Celebrated poet and writer Eileen Myles reflects on the love and loss of a canine companion in the new book “Afterglow (a dog memoir).”

From the moment Myles picked her from a litter in 1990, Rosie had been essential part of Myles' life and work. Myles' devotion to the dog never waned in the sixteen years they were together. Beginning with the void created in Myles' heart after the death of Rosie, “Afterglow” gives us an intimate and special account of the relationship between pet and pet-owner. Through this storytelling, we witness Myles’s experiences with intimacy and spirituality, celebrity and politics, alcoholism and recovery, fathers and family history, as well as the fantastical myths we spin to get to the heart of grief.