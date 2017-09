STAR TALKS: Eco-Fiction with Jeff VanderMeer & Lorna Crozier

"...there are those moments when you are just overcome with something beyond you in the world, and for me it always comes through nature." -Jeff VanderMeer

To commemorate 150 years of US/Canada relations, VanderMeer and Lorna Crozier discuss eco-fiction, the new frontier of climate activism. Kate Allen of the Toronto Star interviews VanderMeer and Crozier.