Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign

Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen, The New York Times bestselling authors of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign, give a gripping postmortem of Hillary Clinton’s fraught 2016 presidential run. Jonathan Allen, head of content for Sidewire, and Amie Parnes, Senior White House Correspondent, The Hill, detail never-before-heard stories of how the lack of a clear campaign message, the internal conflict among Clinton operatives and Clinton’s inability to understand the 2016 electorate led to a loss that shocked the nation. Jonathan Alter, award-winning author and reporter, moderates.