Claire Messud | 2017 National Book Festival
Claire Messud discusses The Burning Girl: A Novel at the 2017 National Book Festival.
Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign
Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign
Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen, The New York Times bestselling authors of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign, give a gripping postmortem of Hillary Clinton’s fraught 2016 presidential run. Jonathan Allen, head of content for Sidewire, and Amie Parnes, Senior White House Correspondent, The Hill, detail never-before-heard stories of how the lack of a clear campaign message, the internal conflict among Clinton operatives and Clinton’s inability to understand the 2016 electorate led to a loss that shocked the nation. Jonathan Alter, award-winning author and reporter, moderates.
STAR TALKS: Eco-Fiction with Jeff VanderMeer & Lorna Crozier
STAR TALKS: Eco-Fiction with Jeff VanderMeer & Lorna Crozier
"...there are those moments when you are just overcome with something beyond you in the world, and for me it always comes through nature." -Jeff VanderMeer
To commemorate 150 years of US/Canada relations, VanderMeer and Lorna Crozier discuss eco-fiction, the new frontier of climate activism. Kate Allen of the Toronto Star interviews VanderMeer and Crozier.
Jacob Ross reads 'Bed 45' from Protest: Stories of Resistance
Jacob Ross reads 'Bed 45' from Protest: Stories of Resistance
Jacob Ross reads an excerpt from his story 'Bed 45', a story about The New Cross Fire & The Brixton Riots, 1981, that features in Protest: Stories of Resistance, an anthology of stories covering British protest from the Peasants' Revolt to the Anti Iraq War Demo of 2003,
Eileen Myles | Afterglow
Eileen Myles | Afterglow
Celebrated poet and writer Eileen Myles reflects on the love and loss of a canine companion in the new book “Afterglow (a dog memoir).”
From the moment Myles picked her from a litter in 1990, Rosie had been essential part of Myles' life and work. Myles' devotion to the dog never waned in the sixteen years they were together. Beginning with the void created in Myles' heart after the death of Rosie, “Afterglow” gives us an intimate and special account of the relationship between pet and pet-owner. Through this storytelling, we witness Myles’s experiences with intimacy and spirituality, celebrity and politics, alcoholism and recovery, fathers and family history, as well as the fantastical myths we spin to get to the heart of grief.
The Gift of Partisan Politics
The polarized political atmosphere that has defined the Obama era and this year’s tumultuous presidential election is viewed by many as ultimate proof of the destructiveness of partisan politics. But Sean Wilentz sees a very different story. In "The Politicians and the Egalitarians: The Hidden History of American Politics", the famed Princeton historian argues that our partisan politics have always been a critical part of a functioning political system and a crucial tool against the extremes of wealth and want. This annual lecture recognizes a generous multiyear contribution to the Chicago Humanities Festival by Julie and Roger Baskes.
Paula Hawkins | Appel Salon
"I was never going to be the type of writer who wrote about spies or serial killers. The stories I'm drawn to are the ones in the newspaper when there is an ordinary family...something terrible has happened and I'm always so fascinated by how did they get to that point? And do they recover after?" Paula Hawkins wrote the global phenomenon, The Girl on the Train. She sat down with Johanna Schneller to talk about her next novel, Into the Water, the addictive new psychological thriller.
Karl Ove Knausgaard
Karl Ove Knausgaard, author of the epoch-defining My Struggle and the newly published Home and Away: Writing the Beautiful Game, discusses his work with novelist Adam Biles.
Populism in the Time of Trump: A Debate
With editors of Dissent magazine and American Affairs. At Verso Books in Brooklyn, May 26, 2017. After a year of global populist upheaval, the elite consensus that has guided policymaking around the world since the collapse of the Soviet Union is splintering apart. What comes next? Are new political categories required to make sense of politics today, or are the divisions between left and right starker than ever? And what role do intellectuals have in a time of surging populism? Dissent editors Sarah Leonard (also of The Nation) and Timothy Shenk will debate these questions with Julius Krein and Gladden Pappin, editors of American Affairs, a new journal the New York Times says “seeks to fill the void left by a conservative intellectual establishment more focused on opposing Mr. Trump than on grappling with the rejection of globalism and free-market dogma that propelled his victory.”
Cate Lineberry, "Be Free or Die"
Cate Lineberry, former staff writer and editor for National Geographic Magazine, recalls the life of Robert Smalls, a former slave who became the first African American captain of a U.S. Army ship.
Trebor Scholz: "Uber-Worked and Underpaid" | Talks at Google
Trebor Scholz, Associate Professor at the New School for Social Research, discusses his book Uberworked and Underpaid: How Workers are Disrupting the Digital Economy. He explains the tenants of platform cooperativism and its recent growth.
2017 National Book Festival Gala
Celebrate reading and literacy as Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden hosts presentations by fantasy-sci-fi novelist Diana Gabaldon (“Outlander" series), historian David McCullough (“The American Spirit”), children’s book author Reshma Saujani (“Girls Who Code”), nonfiction writer Margot Lee Shetterly (“Hidden Figures”) and thriller writer Scott Turow (“Testimony”). David Rubenstein, the National Book Festival’s leading sponsor, presents the 2017 Library of Congress Literacy Awards. The Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, to be given posthumously to novelist Denis Johnson, is announced as well.
Loft Mentor Series: Angela Ajayi
On June 16, 2017 the Loft Mentor Series continued with mentor Abdul Ali and participants Lorissa Gottschalk and Angela Ajayi. Here, Angela Ajayi reads.
Neal Stephenson & Nicole Galland: "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O."
Authors Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland discuss their new book, "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." The authors read a brief, largely spoiler-free section of the novel. They then answer questions about their previous work, what they're reading now, and the process of working together.
“Does Human Nature Make Socialism Impossible?” with Adaner Usmani
“Good in theory, bad in practice.” Sure, the concept sounds nice, but people aren’t very nice, right? Isn’t capitalism much more suited to human nature—a nature dominated by competitiveness and venality?
Socialists don’t believe these truisms. They don’t view history as a mere chronicle of cruelty and selfishness. They also see countless acts of empathy, reciprocity, and love. People are complex: they do unspeakable things, but they also engage in remarkable acts of kindness and, even in difficult situations, show deep regard for others.
Adaner Usmani is a graduate student at New York University and on the board of “New Politics.”
Filmed at Verso Books in Brooklyn, March 14, 2017.
Anne Helen Petersen: Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud
Anne Helen Petersen talks about her new book Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman with Julie Gerstein, BuzzFeed Senior Lifestyle Editor.
If a woman dares to be too boisterous, or too outspoken, society’s reaction is to tear them down. This has always been the status quo, but in spite of the opposition, the persona of the unruly woman has begun to garner positive attention and carve itself into the cultural consciousness. In this fascinating read, Petersen examines the traits that make a woman unruly, and why in today’s culture, some celebrities that meet the mark are met with ever rising fame, as well as scorn. Why are we as societal voyeurs drawn to these women, and simultaneously harsh in our judgement of them?
Reading Without Walls: A Conversation with Gene Luen Yang & Carla Hayden
April 10, 2017. National Ambassador for Young People's Literature Gene Luen Yang and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden talk about their own personal histories as readers and the role reading can play in breaking down barriers. The discussion features Yang's new "Reading Without Walls" challenge, which encourages students to read books that they wouldn't normally choose on their own.
John Nichols: "Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse"
John Nichols of The Nation talks about his new book, "Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America." The book looks at who is running the government under President Trump, from Betsy DeVos, to Scott Pruitt and Elaine Chao, to Steven Miller.
The Unacknowledged History of Black Creators and Black Characters in Comic Books
Darrell Goza discussed the history of black creators and characters of comic books, as well as the degree to which early African-American superheroes generally adhered to common stereotypes of black men.
Sydney Padua: "The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage"
Sydney Padua is the author and artist behind the steampunk graphic novel and winner of the Neumann Prize for the History of Mathematics, "The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage: The (Mostly) True Story of the First Computer." Her animation work appears in several popular Hollywood films. The story of how Charles Babbage almost invented the computer in the 1840s, and Ada Lovelace envisaged its potential, is one of the great what-ifs in the history of science. Sydney's webcomic "The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage", on which her bestselling graphic novel is based, combines extensive research with alternate-universe comic-book escapes. In this talk she tells the story of these two fascinating and brilliant eccentrics and discuss her process of primary-source research and creative transformation. She also displays her animations of how the Analytical Engine would have looked and operated, some of the first visualizations ever created of that extraordinary machine.
