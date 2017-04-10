George Monbiot in conversation with Verso Books

In this interview George Monbiot explains some of the ideas behind his new book, Out of the Wreckage: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis. He argues that the "society-crushing system of neoliberalism has destroyed our natural capacity for altruism", and that we must fight against it to create "a politics of belonging that revives community and returns land to the people as a source of common wealth". We need meaningful participatory democracy, finer-grain involvement in politics, and power given back to people so that wealth isn't continually distributed to the rich.