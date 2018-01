Jacqueline Woodson as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature

The Library of Congress, in collaboration with the Children’s Book Council (CBC) and Every Child a Reader, will inaugurate Jacqueline Woodson as the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. The National Ambassador program was created in 2008 to raise national awareness of the importance of young people’s literature as it relates to literacy, education and the betterment of the lives of young people.