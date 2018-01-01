Nathan Runkle: "Mercy for Animals" | Talks at Google

Nathan Runkle is an American animal rights advocate. He is the founder and executive director of Mercy For Animals. Since founding Mercy For Animals over a decade ago, Runkle has overseen the organization's growth into a leading national force in the prevention of cruelty to farmed animals and promotion of compassionate food choices and policies.

He is a nationally recognized speaker on animal advocacy, factory farming, and veganism, Runkle has presented at colleges, conferences, and many other forums from coast to coast.

Runkle works closely with MFA's diverse group of members, supporters, and employees to oversee, develop, and fulfill objectives within the organization's four areas of focus: education, legal advocacy, corporate outreach, and undercover investigations.

He has worked alongside elected officials, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, professors, farmers, celebrities, and film producers to pass landmark farmed animal protection legislation, raise public awareness about vegetarianism, and implement animal welfare policy changes.

This new book looks at animal welfare and factory farming in the United States from the leading international force in preventing cruelty to farmed animals and promoting compassionate food choices and policies.