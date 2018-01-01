Rose McGowan in Conversation with Ronan Farrow: BRAVE

The voice that gave rise to a watershed moment belongs to Rose McGowan. Best known for her Hollywood and television roles (Planet Terror, Scream, Jawbreaker, Charmed), she battled a sexist and abusive industry bent on hijacking her image, propelling her to become an activist and agent of change. It was McGowan’s explosive reports in The New Yorker and The New York Times that opened the floodgates that have brought sexual assault and harassment out of the shadows. Joined by journalist Ronan Farrow, who wrote The New Yorker story, McGowan talks about the experiences captured in her new book, BRAVE. Equal parts memoir and manifesto, the work is as fierce, raw and unapologetic as its creator.