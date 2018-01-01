Daniel Ellsberg: "The Doomsday Machine" | Talks at Google

With recent news stories about big red buttons and a blockbuster movie (The Post) about the Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg's story is very timely. He's the legendary whistle-blower who revealed the Pentagon Papers, and his book is an eyewitness exposé of the dangers of America's Top Secret, seventy-year-long nuclear policy that continues to this day.

Framed as a memoir—a chronicle of madness in which Ellsberg acknowledges participating—this gripping tale reads like a thriller and offers feasible steps we can take to dismantle the existing "doomsday machine" and avoid nuclear catastrophe. The Doomsday Machine is thus a real-life Dr. Strangelove story and an ultimately hopeful—and powerfully important—book about not just our country, but the future of the world.