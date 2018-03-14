Ada Limon interview at AWP 2018

We welcome Ada Limón to the set, author of Bright Dead Things: Poems. Limón was a finalist for the National Book Award, The National Book Critics Circle Award and the Kingsley Tufts Award. Limon’s next book, The Carrying: Poems is due to be released this summer.

FROM THE PUBLISHER:

From National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award finalist Ada Limon comes The Carrying—her most powerful collection yet.

Vulnerable, tender, acute, these are serious poems, brave poems, exploring with honesty the ambiguous moment between the rapture of youth and the grace of acceptance. A daughter tends to aging parents. A woman struggles with infertility—"What if, instead of carrying / a child, I am supposed to carry grief?"—and a body seized by pain and vertigo as well as ecstasy. A nation convulses: "Every song of this country / has an unsung third stanza, something brutal." And still Limon shows us, as ever, the persistence of hunger, love, and joy, the dizzying fullness of our too-short lives. "Fine then, / I'll take it," she writes. "I'll take it all."

In Bright Dead Things, Limon showed us a heart "giant with power, heavy with blood"—"the huge beating genius machine / that thinks, no, it knows, / it's going to come in first." In her follow-up collection, that heart is on full display—even as The Carrying continues further and deeper into the bloodstream, following the hard-won truth of what it means to live in an imperfect world.