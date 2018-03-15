Dydine Umunyana: "Embracing Survival" | Talks at Google

Embracing Survival, a memoir by Dydine Umunyana, tells the story of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against Tutsis at the hands of Hutu perpetrators through the eyes of the four-year-old-child that she was when the horror occurred. Separated from her family, she barely survived the conflict. While the physical killing eventually stopped, the mental and emotional torture continued, affecting her, her family, friends, and community until acceptance paved a way forward.

Now 27 years old and living in the United States, she writes that she has "learned that we cannot do for others what we cannot do for ourselves. By nourishing the light within ourselves, we find strength we never knew was there...one's own life experiences are not meant to be kept, but to be shared and learned from."