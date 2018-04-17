Melissa Broder | The Pisces

Melissa Broder talks with Laia Garcia about Melissa’s new book The Pisces. After penning several wonderful poetry collections, Melissa Broder is turning her attention to the world of fiction.

Lucy has been busy working on her dissertation for the past nine years when her relationship with her boyfriend abruptly blows up and causes her to fall apart. Her sister convinces her to visit her place and dog-sit for the summer to get her away from her problems for a while. Lucy attempts to adjust to the change of scenery, taking in the gorgeous house on Venice Beach, but can’t seem to piece together her broken heart, not even with the help of her love addiction therapy group, not in her frequent Tinder excursions, not even in Dominic the foxhound's easy affection.

Everything changes when Lucy becomes enamored by a swimmer whose handsomeness is almost otherworldly. The two start courting and it looks as though Lucy's life is cheering up, that is until she finds out the guy she's falling for is a merman.

A wonderful mixture of realism and fantasy, pairing hilarious frankness with pulse-racing eroticism, THE PISCES is a story about falling into obsessive love with a merman: a figure of Sirenic fantasy whose very existence pushes Lucy to question everything she thought she knew about love, lust, and meaning in the one life we have.