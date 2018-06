Sick: Porochista Khakpour with Eileen Myles | NYPL Author Talks

Porochista Khakpour recounts a lifetime of misdiagnoses and an arduous quest for a cure, all the while meditating on the physical and psychological impacts of uncertainty, and the eventual challenge of accepting the diagnosis she had searched for over the course of her adult life. Poet and novelist Eileen Myles joins to discuss what it takes to write one’s way through illness.