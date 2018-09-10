Ibtihaj Muhammad | Proud: My Fight for an Unlikely American Dream

From young outsider to national hero, a timeless, uniquely American tale of hard work, determination, and resilience. Olympic medalist, advocate, and first Muslim woman to compete while wearing a hijab, Ibtihaj Muhammad talks about her memoir Proud with beloved author Jacqueline Woodson.

Growing up in New Jersey as the only African American Muslim in hijab in town, at school, and on the playing fields, Ibtihaj Muhammad always had to find her own way. When she discovered fencing, a sport traditionally reserved for the wealthy and white, once again she had to defy expectations and make a place for herself in a sport she grew to love. Even though Ibtihaj would start fencing later than most, at 13 years old her talent was undeniable. From winning state championships with her high school team to three-time All-America selections at Duke University, Ibtihaj was poised for success, but the fencing community wasn’t ready to welcome her with open arms.

Ibtihaj Muhammad’s path to Olympic greatness has been marked with opposition and near-debilitating challenges because of her race, religion, and gender. As the only woman of color and the only religious minority on the U.S. women’s saber team, once again Ibtihaj had to push past stereotypes, misconceptions, and negativity to find her own path to success and Olympic glory.

Proud is the inspiring story of how Ibtihaj rose above it all with grace and compassion. She provides an unflinching and honest portrayal of how she managed to stay true to herself and still play by the rules. A coming-of-age story, a hero’s journey, and a moving memoir from one of the nation’s most influential athletes, Proud will leave you cheering. It's also available in a Young Readers edition, inspiring new generations to stay true to themselves on their way to greatness.

Jacqueline Woodson is an Newbery Honor-winning writer of books for children and young adults. She is best known for Miracle's Boys, about three young brothers of African-American and Puerto Rican descent growing up without parents in Harlem.