Writers on Music: From Miles Davis to Public Enemy

The podcast host of “Talk Music Talk with boice” partners with 33 1/3 to present a panel featuring four authors from the series who discuss the books they wrote on their favorite albums/ Featuring from left to right, moderator boice-Terrel Allen, George Grella (Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew), Christopher Weingarten (Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back), Amanda Petrusich (Nick Drake’s Pink Moon), and Ryan Leas (LCD Soundsystem’s Sound of Silver).

33 1/3 is a series of books in which each volume written about a single album and is published by Bloomsbury.

boice-Terrel Allen is a podcaster, author and musician originally from Pittsburgh and currently lives in New York City. He's published three books of fiction (Screwball Comedy/Stories Going Steady, Janet Hurst and The Daughters of a Mother), edited an anthology of multicultural fiction and poetry (Coloring Book) and released two music albums (How to Be an Adult and Get Me Audio, Vol. 1). His podcast, Talk Music Talk, originated in 2015 and has released over 160 episodes. Talk Music Talk is a weekly interview podcast featuring long-form discussions with singers, songwriters, authors, producers and others who are connected to music of all genres. The show can be streamed on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, SoundCloud and is also available as an app. www.talkmusictalk.com www.333sound.com

George Grella started as a musician and then accidentally became a writer. He has played classical, jazz, improvised music, funk, show tunes, and more, from CBGB to Weill Recital Hall. His music writing career began in earnest in 2008, when he started the Big City blog, and since then has contributed to, among others, Signal to Noise, Downbeat, WQXR, the New York City Jazz Record, NewMusicBox, and Music & Literature. He currently writes for the New York Classical Review and is the music editor of the Brooklyn Rail.

Christopher R. Weingarten is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone.

Amanda Petrusich is the author of several books about music, including Do Not Sell at Any Price: The Wild, Obsessive Hunt for the World’s Rarest 78rpm Records, which was named one of the best books of 2014 by NPR, Slate, and BuzzFeed. Petrusich is a staff writer at The New Yorker, and the recipient of a 2016 Guggenheim Fellowship in nonfiction. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Oxford American, Pitchfork, GQ, Esquire, Playboy, Spin, The Nation, The Atlantic, and elsewhere.

Ryan Leas is a Contributing Editor for Stereogum. He has also written for Deadspin, GQ, Noisey, and the Village Voice