Bad Women: a Panel on Writing

What does it means to be a bad woman? Watch Elena Nicolaou who is an entertainment writer at Refinery 29 host a panel consisting of authors: Georgia Clark (The Bucket List), Naima Coster (Halsey Street),Carola Lovering (Tell Me Lies) and Camille Perri (When Katie Met Cassidy) who discuss their flawed fictional heroines in a no-holds-barred literary event. Are women allowed to be more “unlikeable” in fiction or in life? How does it feel to write about women who don’t behave or defy expectations?