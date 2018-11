Lucy Hawking on Stephen Hawking's Brief Answers to the Big Questions

[Note: The description below is taken from the Youtube channel of Waterstones, which interviewed Lucy Hawking]

'It's like having him there, having a conversation with him.'

It was a privilege to speak with Lucy Hawking about her father Stephen, his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions, and to get an idea of what family life was like for the Hawkings as they lived with his work, his health and now his legacy.