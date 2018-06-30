Seymour Hersh with Paul Holdengräber | LIVE from the NYPL

LIVE from the NYPL | Recorded live at the New York Public Library, Celeste Auditorium, June 30, 2018.

From My Lai to Abu Ghraib, Seymour Hersh has broken some of the most impactful stories of the last half century. In the process, he has earned dozens of prizes for the New York Times and New Yorker, where he was a longtime staff writer. Now, for the first time, Hersh has stepped back to write a memoir, Reporter, some of which was researched at The New York Public Library. Hersh poured over documents from the New York Times Company Archives in the library's reading room, so it's only fitting that he should return here to discuss the resulting memoir, which tells the stories behind headlines that made history. Join us to hear those stories, along with more than a few "unwanted truths" — all from the man David Remnick once described as "quite simply, the greatest investigative journalist of his era."