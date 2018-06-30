Gerhard Steidl & Orhan Pamuk

Join us for an event with the iconic publishing company STEIDL to celebrate a series of book launches. The evening features works from Orhan Pamuk, Martin Schoeller, Karine Laval, Lawrence Schwartzwald, and Tod Papageorge, with an introduction by Gerhard Steidl.

Orhan Pamuk 'Balkon' - In the winter of 2011 Nobel-Prize-winning Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk took 8,500 color photographs from his balcony with its panoramic view of Istanbul, the entrance of the Bosphorus, the old town, the Asian and European sides of the city, the surrounding hills, and the distant islands and mountains. Sometimes he would leave his writing desk and follow the movements of the boats as they passed in front of his apartment and sailed far away.