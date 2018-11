PEN America Break Out: Voices From the Inside at the Brooklyn Book Festival 2018

A night of award-winning work from the 2018 Prison Writing Contest staged by Joshua Bennett, Ammayeah Benton, Sergio De La Pava, Baz Dreisinger, Brendan Kiely, Ian Manuel, Jackie Wang, and Rehabilitation Through the Arts’ alumni theater group. Currently incarcerated artists were commissioned to score collaborative movement and song for the event through Dances For Solidarity and Musicambia.